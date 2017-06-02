2 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ambaka Signs for New Zealand's Manawatu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — Kenya Sevens star Willy Ambaka has signed for New Zealand outfit the Manawatu Turbos.

Having signed Varsity fullback Te Rangatira Waitokia earlier this week, the Turbos have added another outside back Ambaka to the squad.

Ambaka, 27, wants to hone his 15s skills, after showing the world what he can do in the faster and shorter version of the game, having competed in the Rio Olympic Games and was part of the Kenya Sevens successful team that won the first ever Main Cup leg in Singapore in 2016.

"I'm most comfortable on the right wing, but I'm looking at this as a learning experience," Ambaka said. "It's always good to have a change of environment," Ambaka who initially had visa issues, but now has been signed said.

The man they call the Kenyan Lomu is no stranger to the longer version of the game, having scored six tries in 10 games for Lyon as he helped them win promotion to the French Top 14.

In 2013 he was a finalist for World Rugby's sevens player of the year award, won by New Zealander Tim Mikkelson, and he went to the Rio Olympics with the Kenyan sevens team in 2016.

He spent a season playing division two rugby in France 2013-14 for Lyon. He also played for Western Province in South Africa's Currie Cup before returning to the sevens circuit.

Even with all his sevens achievements, Ambaka has 15s aspirations.

"Super Rugby is definitely the goal, but I'm just really looking forward to putting in some good performances for the Turbos."

Ambaka will play club rugby for Feilding Old Boys-Oroua and will play against Freyberg on Saturday.

By Kenya Rugby Union official Website

Kenya

Singer Laety Laetitia Dies

The Kenyan music industry is in mourning following the death of former Calif Records singer Laety Laetitia. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.