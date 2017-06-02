South Africa: Two Rapists Sentence By Regional Court

press release

Yesterday, Greytown Regional Court convicted and sentenced Sifiso Nxumalo (29) to life imprisonment for rape and five years for theft of cellphone. His accomplice Mlamusi Dlamini (18) was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and five years for theft of cellphone.

It is alleged that on 29 of October 2016, a 24-year-old woman, was searching for her brother at Kwapholi area, Matimatolo, when she was approached by two known men. At knife point they forcefully dragged the victim to the nearby bushes where they repeatedly raped her. Both accused left the victim in the forest and took her cellphone. The victim managed to get help from the people in the vicinity. The case was opened at Matimatolo police station and the docket transferred to the Greytown Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences unit for further investigation. On 11 of November 2016, the two accused were arrested and made several court appearances until they were successful prosecuted.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa applauded the commitment shown by the investigating offers in bringing the justice to the victim by securing a prison term for both accused. "The sentence passed by the Judge should be the lesson to everyone who takes advantage of vulnerable groups in our communities. We will work hard in protecting women and children who become victims of abuse from criminals," he said.