Kenya: Miguna Miguna Cleared to Run for Nairobi Governor

Independent candidate in the Nairobi governorship race, Miguna Miguna has finally received his nomination certificate after being cleared by the poll agency.

Mr Miguna was on Thursday turned away after he presented 500 signatures required to support his bid in image form instead of the required Excel format as stipulated in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBCI) nomination regulations.

The Nairobi gubernatorial aspirants has also changed his running mate. Two weeks ago, Mr Miguna picked James Gathungua but he is now running with Karen Wanjiku Wagenye-Oruko.

MANIFESTO

Mr Miguna said the change was was intentional. "My initial running mate was a decoy to throw cartels off guard," he said.

Miguna said he will unleash a different campaign from his competitors, adding that he has the most comprehensive manifesto.

He will face off with Governor Evans Kidero, Senator Mike Sonko who were cleared to contest on Thursday.

Others in the same race who have received IEBC's nod include Godfrey Wanyoike (Independent) Peter Kenneth (Independent), Lawrence Kamau (Party Democratic Unity) and Michael Mutinda of Agano Party.