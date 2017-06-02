Lesotho: Thabane Promises to Increase Pensions

ALL Basotho Convention (ABC) leader Thomas Thabane has intensified efforts to win over elderly voters ahead of Saturday's parliamentary polls by promising to increase old age pensions from M580 to M700 if elected into government.

Addressing tens of thousands of supporters during the party's star rally held in Maseru on Sunday, Dr Thabane said elderly people would be treated with respect under an ABC government.

The former premier, whose tripartite coalition government increased the old age pensions by M100 to M500 before collapsing in 2014, said he would raise it again to M700 if voted into power.

Basotho go to the polls on Saturday after the successful passing of a parliamentary no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili's seven-party government by four opposition parties, including the ABC, on 1 March 2017.

"The time for us to take care of our elders has come, and I plead with you my elders to go in numbers to voting stations across the country and vote for the ABC," Dr Thabane said.

"Please go with your children who are eligible to vote and ensure that they cast their vote on Saturday. I promise you that once elected into government, the ABC will increase the old age pensions payout from M580 per month to M700."

He said the time had come for the political squabbles that had brought about perennial instability in Lesotho to come to an end.

"This would be achieved by ensuring that peace-loving members of parliament, ready to enact laws responding to Lesotho challenges and needs, were voted into the National Assembly come Saturday."

Dr Thabane said judiciary and rule of law reforms would rank highly among his list of priorities.

"It is unacceptable that suspects go to the courts not trusting if a judge will deliver rulings fairly because of their political inclination.

"This situation must come to an end and that can only happen if we vote for MPs that put the interests of the people first and enact laws that address the situation in the judiciary."

Dr Thabane asked the party faithful to respect his decisions if he were once again elected as prime minister.

"If elected as the prime minister, I will choose my cabinet from the legislature candidates standing before you and you need to respect that. I am not a fool who will just appoint anybody to fill ministerial positions without merit," he said.

Turning to taxi operators, the Abia constituency candidate said an ABC-led government would come up with policies to improve their working conditions.

"We will facilitate a loan scheme from commercial banks for taxi operators to enable them to buy new vehicles. We also want them to be able to ferry dignitaries when the country hosts big conferences," he said.