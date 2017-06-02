2 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Govt Reaffirms Its Commitment to Children's Full Development

Luanda — The Luanda provincial government on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to the implementation of multisectoral programmes for the full development of children.

This was said at the provincial act, aimed to celebrate the International Children's Day, marked on June 1 by Luanda's deputy governor for the social affairs, Jovelina Imperial.

The official said that basing on the constitution of Angola, which enshrines the rights of the child, the state, family and society are obliged to create conditions for the full development of the child.

Taking into account the provisions of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Angola is a member party, the official said that the provincial government of Luanda has been developing actions in the most varied sectors and levels of development.

The provincial government, she said, has been committed to strengthening families will family skills.

According to Jovelina Imperial, the rights to name, education, health, water and basic sanitation have been accomplished, although some children are still vulnerable, especially those belonging to unstructured families.

The provincial act in reference to the International Children's Day took place on the premise Ana Paula school, Sapú Urban District in Kilamba Kiaxi municipality.

