Kenya: KCB Lions Den Application Deadline Extended to June 5

Nairobi — KCB Bank Kenya has extended the KCB Lions' Den Season Two applications deadline, from the 31st of May to June 5, 2017.

The move is aimed at giving room to more budding entrepreneurs to get a chance to participate in the show, which is aimed at giving them an opportunity to tap millions of shillings in financing their businesses.

KCB Lion's Den mainly seeks entrepreneurs looking for financial, social and intellectual capital for their new and innovative businesses in the country.

Angela Mwirigi KCB Group Director, Marketing, and Communications, has called on the interested entrepreneurs from all corner of the country to take the golden opportunity and apply to participate in the program.

For the first season, over 5,000 applications were received from sectors such as agriculture, design, education, energy, ICT, health, publishing, food & beverages, manufacturing, environment, entertainment, and service.

72 local businesses made their pitches on the show over a period of 12 weeks and 30 lucky entrepreneurs were able to convince the 5 celebrated and renowned Lions to invest their own money in exchange for equity in the local businesses.

In the second season, audiences will engage with the contestants as they battle in the Den on Standard Group's television station - KTN.

In April this year, KCB Bank Kenya signed a partnered with The Standard Group for the Show that aims at connecting young entrepreneurs with a successful venture capitalist who has already cut their teeth in the business world.

"Our aim at KCB Bank is to see more and more ideas become reality and that is why we would not want anyone locked out. We want to give chance to any entrepreneur this opportunity to go ahead and apply. We are aware of the capital challenge that faces many business people hence the need for all to try their chance," added Mwirigi.

KCB Lions' Den Show is in line with KCB's 2jiajiri initiative that aims to create job creation opportunities for the youth and giving them skills for self-employment while at the same time providing funding, nurturing and mentoring future entrepreneurs.