Gambia: Int'l Health Partners Donates Drugs to Farafeni General Hospital

Farafenni General Hospital recently received a consignment of drugs (Doctors' Pack) from International Health Partners UK through Mae Winterton, the founder and coordinator of Schools for The Gambia.

The donated drugs are of high quality, some of which are very difficult to access at local hospitals in The Gambia.

The items included antibiotics; analgesics; anti-hypertensives; antimicrobial; anti-fungal and diabetic drugs.

Presenting the drugs on behalf of International Health Partners UK to Farafenni General Hospital, Mae Winterton, underscore their commitment to complementing government efforts in strengthening healthcare services to enhance effective service delivery.

Madam Winterton commended the Hospital for the effective utilisation of previously donated Doctors' Pack's and urged the recipients to be accountable to International Health Partners UK.

She pledged to provide priority drugs for the hospital in due course.

Mae, who facilitated the donation, said she was proud to be associated with International Health Partners in their quest to support developing countries with highly needed medication for a large number of people who could not afford prescription drugs.

Wandifa Samateh, Farafenni Hospital Administrator, expressed appreciation to International Health Partners for their invaluable contribution on behalf of the management and board of the hospital.

He noted that the donated drugs are essential to the hospital.

He assured the donors of the hospital management's commitment to proper management and upkeep of the donated drugs.

He disclosed that the Chief Executive Officer was very much concerned with accountability and has therefore put in place a mechanism for tracking all donated items received in the institution.

This, he continued, could be clearly attested to by the report produced on the most recent donation from IHP in 2016.

The presentation ceremony was attended by the senior management team of the hospital and members of the clinical team.

The occasion was chaired by Lamin Bondi, Principal Nursing Officer.