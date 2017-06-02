2 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Int'l Health Partners Donates Drugs to Farafeni General Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdoulie Nyockeh

Farafenni General Hospital recently received a consignment of drugs (Doctors' Pack) from International Health Partners UK through Mae Winterton, the founder and coordinator of Schools for The Gambia.

The donated drugs are of high quality, some of which are very difficult to access at local hospitals in The Gambia.

The items included antibiotics; analgesics; anti-hypertensives; antimicrobial; anti-fungal and diabetic drugs.

Presenting the drugs on behalf of International Health Partners UK to Farafenni General Hospital, Mae Winterton, underscore their commitment to complementing government efforts in strengthening healthcare services to enhance effective service delivery.

Madam Winterton commended the Hospital for the effective utilisation of previously donated Doctors' Pack's and urged the recipients to be accountable to International Health Partners UK.

She pledged to provide priority drugs for the hospital in due course.

Mae, who facilitated the donation, said she was proud to be associated with International Health Partners in their quest to support developing countries with highly needed medication for a large number of people who could not afford prescription drugs.

Wandifa Samateh, Farafenni Hospital Administrator, expressed appreciation to International Health Partners for their invaluable contribution on behalf of the management and board of the hospital.

He noted that the donated drugs are essential to the hospital.

He assured the donors of the hospital management's commitment to proper management and upkeep of the donated drugs.

He disclosed that the Chief Executive Officer was very much concerned with accountability and has therefore put in place a mechanism for tracking all donated items received in the institution.

This, he continued, could be clearly attested to by the report produced on the most recent donation from IHP in 2016.

The presentation ceremony was attended by the senior management team of the hospital and members of the clinical team.

The occasion was chaired by Lamin Bondi, Principal Nursing Officer.

Gambia

Govt to Make Farming a Business

The minister of agriculture, Omar Jallow, has said the focus of the new government is to rebuild the agriculture sector… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.