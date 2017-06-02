Kenya: Peter Kenneth, Nyong'o and Lee Kinyanjui Cleared for Gubernatorial Race

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared Peter Kenneth, Anyang Nyong'o and Lee Kinyanjui to vie for gubernatorial seats in Nairobi, Kisumu and Nakuru Counties.

Kenneth received his certificate at the Safaricom Stadium in Kasarani after officials from the Electoral body scrutinised his papers and that of his running mate.

Speaking after getting clearance, Kenneth pledged to conduct mature campaigns and go door-to-door as he seeks to get support for his bid.

"We are ready. I think the people of Nairobi want good ideas, not acts of theatrics and disruption. We want to conduct mature campaigns that will endear us to the people," he said.

"We start our campaigns on Monday and we will visit all the constituencies and do door-to-door campaigns, so we are very ready for this," he stated.

"And we want to assure our opponents to be ready for what we will unleash in terms of campaign and in terms of selling ideas to the people of Nairobi."

He pledged to bring a difference to the county and ensure efficient service delivery for all.

"The last four years have been a nightmare for Nairobi despite almost Sh100 billion being pumped in through revenues and allocations. We must reverse that. We must ensure service delivery is key," he stated.

Nyong'o on the other hand expressed gratitude to Kisumu residents for selecting him to carry the mantle.

"We as a family are also very grateful to the people of Kisumu that we have all come together to make sure that we have an election that is going to be free and fair," he said.

"One of the things in the code of conduct is that we must respect each other and make sure that we campaign on issues that do not antagonize our competitors unnecessarily," he stated.

Following his clearance, he embarked on a tour of Kisumu with his running mate Matthew Owili to drum up support for his gubernatorial bid.

"I am happy today that we are going to tour Kisumu and that we are going to thank the people of Kisumu for having nominated us to this position and we are committed to a free and fair election," he said.

Kinyanjui who was cleared to vie in Nakuru on a Jubilee Party ticket swore to maintain peace and tolerate other candidates during the campaigns.

Other candidates who are seeking clearance include Martha Karua and Anne Waiguru both of whom are seeking the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat.

In Eldoret, Jackson Mandago is expected to seek clearance and Wycliffe Oparanya will do the same in Kakamega.