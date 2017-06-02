2 June 2017

South Africa: Spanish Dentist Accused of Killing Twins in SA to Apply for Bail

A Spanish national who allegedly killed his twin children in a holiday home in Cape Town will apply for bail next month.

Mario-César Deus Yela, 48, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

His lawyer William Booth told News24 that the formal bail application was set down for July 3.

Yela is accused of killing his three-year-old twins, Maximo and Octavia, in a rented holiday home in Hout Bay on April 6.

The court previously heard that he apparently sent a message to his ex-wife, Julia Engelhorn, asking her to come over for lunch.

When she arrived, he is believed to have told her he had killed the twins.

"She got up, went into the bedroom and discovered the twins. The third child was still at school. He had a knife in his possession. He then threatened to kill her," said prosecutor Benito Adonis at the time.

She apparently jumped up, managed to escape and tried to alert a security official at the estate.

