Kenya: Wanjiku Kibe Promises to Transform Gatundu North If Elected

IEBC has cleared Jubilee Party's nominee for Gatundu North MP's seat, Ms Anne Wanjiku Kibe, who immediately declared that she brings a new dawn to the constituency that border's President Uhuru Kenyatta's Gatundu South.

The former journalist said her IEBC clearance heralds a new promise for Gatundu North people who have experienced a very slow development rate compared to their neighbours in Gatundu South where the president comes from.

Knowing this too well, Ms Kibe promised to give her people "the kind of leadership that they have been yearning for all this while".

"Being cleared by the IEBC marks a new dawn for the people of Gatundu North. I shall now embark on my campaigns with the promise to provide our people with the kind of leadership they have desired," said Ms Kibe

CAMPAIGN FOR UHURU

She added that in her campaigns, she will urge Gatundu North residents to ensure they turn out in large numbers to vote for the president and his deputy so that they can continue with their development projects, more so in the constituency.

"We need to ensure that everyone turns out to vote and more so vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto so that we can get the development we desire in Gatundu North," she urged.

Ms Kibe, at the same time, took a swipe at some independent candidates whom she said, in their rallies, are spreading falsehoods about the Jubilee Party.

Ms Kibe with her supporters and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria at Kamwangi after she was cleared to run on a Jubilee ticket. PHOTO | MARY WAMBUI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

INDEPENDENTS

She said it is wrong for them to pretend to be supporting the President while at the same time poking holes in the political vehicle that he and his deputy are using in their re-election bid.

"No one is belittling the independent candidates. The problem comes when someone goes around tarnishing the name of Jubilee Party which is the vehicle that the president is using in his re-election bid. If the vehicle gets punctured, it means the president will not get to his destination. Let us instead respect each other," she urged.

"We are also tired of the allegations that the nomination process was rigged. The people of Gatundu North spoke loudly saying 'round hii ni mama' (it's a woman this time round). Everyone has a right to hunt for their votes, but as we all know the final decision lies with the people."

She urged all her supporters and rivals to conduct peaceful campaigns so that at the end, the constituency gets the best leader.

ACCEPT OUTCOME

"I also expect that when the winner is declared, the losers will accept the outcome, concede defeat and join hands with the winners to develop Gatundu North. I promise an all-inclusive leadership when I get elected," said Ms KIbe

Ms Kibe, the only woman candidate in the Gatundu North race, will face off with incumbent MP Kigo Njenga, whom she defeated in the Jubilee primaries.

Others are Dominic Gicheru (independent), former MP Clement Waibara (independent), Joseph Githuka (DP), Patrick Mungai (Maendeleo Chap Chap) and John Njenga Kezia (independent).

Kanu candidate Henry Mbote, who accompanied Ms Kibe as she presented her nomination papers, has quit the race and thrown his weight behind the Jubilee candidate.

"I had my certificate intact but I will not be presenting it for clearance since I will be backing Ms Kibe's bid. Let us ensure that we get a Jubilee MP in Gatundu North," Mr Mbote urged residents.