South Africa: Drugs Confiscated in Lentegeur

The suspect managed to evade an arrest and is being sought. The circumstances surrounding the discovery of the drugs are being investigated.

Vigilant Crime Prevention Unit members attach to Lentegeur SAPS were busy with patrols in the Woodlands area yesterday , 2017-05-31 just after 17:00 when they observed a silver Corolla on the corners of Merrydale and Highlands drive. During a brief pursuit, the driver tossed a plastic bag out of the window, which upon further investigation was found to contained ten money bags with mandrax tablets, estimated at R 25 000.

