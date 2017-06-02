South Africa: Drugs Confiscated in Lentegeur

Vigilant Crime Prevention Unit members attach to Lentegeur SAPS were busy with patrols in the Woodlands area yesterday , 2017-05-31 just after 17:00 when they observed a silver Corolla on the corners of Merrydale and Highlands drive. During a brief pursuit, the driver tossed a plastic bag out of the window, which upon further investigation was found to contained ten money bags with mandrax tablets, estimated at R 25 000.
The suspect managed to evade an arrest and is being sought. The circumstances surrounding the discovery of the drugs are being investigated.