South Africa: Ndwedwe Man Behind Bars for Killing His Girlfriend

press release

The accused, Bongani Mgobhozi (27) appeared in the Ndwedwe Magistrate's Court yesterday, 31 May 2017 for killing his girlfriend. He was remanded in custody until 6 June 2017 for bail application. On 27 May 2017, the accused went to fetch his girlfriend, Ayanda Mhlongo (20) from her home at Ndwedwe area. It is alleged that while they were away, he severely assaulted the victim and she sustained serious wounds on her body. The accused took the victim back to her place of residence and left her. The family of the victim noticed that she was already dead when she was brought by the accused. Local police were called to attend the murder case and a case was opened. Through investigation, the suspect was arrested and charged for murder.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa strongly condemned the killing of women by their loved ones. "We cannot tolerate such brutal killings directed to women. Men who are supposed to protect their loved ones are the ones who kill them. We will leave no stone unturned in making sure that those involved in abusing and killing women and children are behind bars. We appeal to the victims to break the silence and report any form of abuse directed to them," he said.