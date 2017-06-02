The African National Congress has admitted that information emerging from the #GuptaEmails bring into question the integrity and credibility of the state.

The party has called on government to establish a process of establishing the veracity of the emails.

"Government must act to protect its integrity and credibility," ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa told News24.

The tranches of emails leaked to media houses this week, contain information indicating that the Gupta family's influence extended to President Jacob Zuma's family, several government departments and state owned entities.

The ANC described the emails as despicable indicating that the Guptas received confidential information on Cabinet meetings.

Worrying claims

The Sunday Times reported that Faith Muthambi sent a Cabinet memo to Gupta family company, Sahara CEO Ashu Chawla on the final amendments to the Broadcasting Digital Migration policy.

"We frown upon some of the behaviour, and conduct of ministers as contained in allegations in emails and it's despicable that ministers shared Cabinet sensitive information with individuals for private interests. That is despicable and we can't allow it," Kodwa told News24.

The ANC released a statement and said it was concerned by the emails, containing worrying claims on the nature of the relationship between government and private interests.

"Accordingly, the African National Congress calls on government to urgently seek to establish the veracity of these claims and explanation from those implicated."

He also reiterated the ANC's National Executive Committee's resolution calling for the establishment of a judicial commission of enquiry into allegations of state capture without delay.

A dossier of emails between the Guptas, their employees, various associates and senior government officials revealing the family's ties with President Jacob Zuma, his son Duduzane Zuma, and some Cabinet ministers were leaked to the media the past weekend.

Gupta lawyer Gert van der Merwe earlier said he had advised his clients to lay criminal charges against the media houses and journalists for publishing "tampered" emails.

