Seychelles: Commissioner of Inquiry Sworn in

press release

Justice Bernardin Renaud took his oath this afternoon as Commissioner of the Inquiry into the death of Dylan Rose, the young boy whose body was discovered in an abandoned house at Mont Buxton on Friday 19th May. Justice Renaud was sworn in at State House, at 4:30 p.m., before President Danny Faure who had announced the establishment of the Commission last Tuesday.

Justice Renaud said he will conduct a public inquiry into the case. He will be providing the public with the telephone and email contact details so that all those who have information relevant to the inquiry may come forward with their testimonies. He has also requested the full cooperation of all agencies and authorities that have been handling the case of Dylan before and after his tragic death.