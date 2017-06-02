South Africa: Class Exploitation, Racial Oppression Are the Dominant Systems Sustaining UCKAR

analysis

To flush out the University Currently Known as Rhodes' brutal system of worker exploitation, united revolutionary action by workers and students is required.

In the last two years we have seen movements like #OutsourcingMustFall growing, across South African universities, in response to the negative effects of labour broking and outsourcing. At the University Currently Known as Rhodes (UCKAR), protests against institutional racism, fees, and sexual assault excluded a demand for insourcing as it was believed most workers at UCKAR were insourced.

Last month the institution held a graduation ceremony, where dub poet Linton Kwesi Johnson was celebrated as an honorary graduate. His poem Di Great Insohreckshan, about Brixton's 1981 riots, celebrated black insurrection against police brutality. It is ironic that an institution like UCKAR was giving out this award, when it is notorious for using the police to consistently repress peaceful black dissent and protest.

During the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor took the opportunity to criticise the government for greed and corruption. And yet, these ethical commitments were absent from his remarks about UCKAR. While acknowledging the role of cooking, gardening and cleaning workers, he remained silent on the workers who were protesting outside the graduation ceremony, against the subhuman...