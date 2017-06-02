South Africa: Mbalula's Top Cop Chop Shop - First Ntlemeza, Now SAPS Acting Commissioner Phahlane Out Too

analysis

Having been told to step down as acting national police commissioner and return to his old job at the police forensics division, Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane must now provide reasons why he should not be suspended. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula's announcement on Thursday came after weeks of acrimonious tensions between Phahlane and police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), which is investigating Phahlane over alleged kickbacks and dodgy tenders. At the same time the appointment of the new "interim acting" top cop, Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba, was announced. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

The decision to replace Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane with immediate effect was styled as one for good governance because the allegations against him, as Police Minister Fikile Mbalula put it, "impact on his fitness to hold office" and "raise questions of conduct that would be inconsistent with expectations that attend those who hold leadership in our police service".

"It is clear to me that the initial reasoning over Lieutenant-General Phahlane's undesirableness (to) stay as acting national police commissioner equally arises in his original role (at the forensic laboratory)," added Mbalula, saying he had requested a reason from Phahlane as to why he should not be suspended.

The announcement came a day...