2 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Request Community's Help

The police in Aggeneys are looking for two men who are believed to have information that can assist them in solving two separate fraud cases.

On the first case, it is alleged that a mine in Aggeneys received a call from a well-known garage which they have a contract with about changes of the garage's banking details. The mine deposited the money to the new bank account and it was later discovered that it was a fraudulent scheme. A 40-year-old man, Mbongiseni Wiseman Langa allegedly from Turfontein in Johannesburg is believed to have information that may assist police solve this case.

On another incident, the victim allegedly bought a tractor online (Gumtree) and never received it. One suspect was arrested on this case while police are still looking for the second man, Tshepo Stephen Mataboge (34) allegedly from Yeoville in Johannesburg.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of these two is requested to contact Warrant Officer RG Cloete of Aggeneys Detective at 082 302 0354 or 054 983 2603.

