2 June 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Transco to Commence Work On Transmission Lines Sunday

By David A. Yates

The management of TRANSCO CLSG, a regional transmission company responsible for the provision of affordable and reliable electricity to Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, has disclosed that the groundbreaking ceremony for the commencement of the installation of transmission lines will take place on Sunday on the margins of the ECOWAS Summit.

The ceremony for the CLSG interconnection project will be performed by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf along with her counterparts from Cote d'Ivoire, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

Immediately after the ceremony, TRANSCO CLSG M.D., Mr. Mohammed Sherif, said work will start with the construction of 1,303km of transmission lines and substations in the four Mano River Union (MRU) countries that constitute the CLSG - Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

Mr. Sherif told journalists on Wednesday at the start of a high level Donors' Coordinating Meeting in Monrovia that there will be a sequential commissioning of the project - in phases, with the final commissioning expected by December 2019.

Financiers, he explained, are expected to recommit their support for the successful implementation of the project at the ongoing meeting. Area survey for the line routing is expected early next week, he said.

TRANSCO CLSG was created to carry out the CLSG interconnection project as reflected in the model agreed by the four member states to finance, construct, own, operate, develop and maintain an interconnection line between Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

This project will promote a regional energy market and optimize the use of energy resources in West Africa.

The CLSG project is being financed by donors, including the World Bank, African Development Bank, European Investment Bank and the German Development Bank (KfW) through loans and grants.

