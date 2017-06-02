Liberia: Rep. Mulbah Wants Judge Impeached

Bong County electoral district#3 Representative George Mulbah, has written the House of Representatives, calling for the impeachment of Judge Emery Paye for alleged repeated suspension by the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Speaking Thursday, 1st June in plenary at the Capitol, Rep. Mulbah argues that the failure of the Legislature to exercise its oversight on the Judiciary over the years has exposed the Judicial branch of government to invasion by people, who are engaged in damnable fraud and iniquity for the sole purpose of mischief and money-making.

He reminds his colleague lawmakers that they took oath as direct representatives of the people to protect their rights to freedom and justice, which he says are fundamental requirements to upholding democracy.

Mulbah notes that on February 17, 2017, the Supreme Court of Liberia handed down an opinion, suspending two judges, namely; Judge Emery Paye and Judge KorboiNuta, both of circuit court judges serving in the Judiciary Branch of government.

The Supreme Court opined that on April 16, 2005, Judge Emery Paye impaneled and charged a special juror on the same day that subsequently returned a verdict in favor of a foreign company (FIDC-JUAH) - a registered company under the law of the Republic of Liberia to purchase the remaining stockpiled of iron ore at the port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County.

The special juror held the Government of Liberia liable in the amount of US$12m which was referred to as first damages and UD$750,000.00 as special second damages plus US$ 1.5m as general damages, respectively.

The special juror charged by Judge Paye awarded the amount of US$ 15.9m to FIDC-JUAH. The verdict was recorded, and Judge Emery Paye scheduled his final ruling on April 20, 2005, stating on the minutes that he will render final ruling subsequently without further notice to the Government of Liberia, and that a lawyer will be appointed by him to take the ruling. The Supreme Court suspended Judge Emery Paye for the period of one year, which serves as his second suspension by the high court.