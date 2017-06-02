Liberia: Another Political Endorsement

Political parties' leaders here continue to be endorsed by various groups and politicians around the country; these endorsements still begs the question as to whether they can be translated into votes.

One of the latest is a group of Nimbaians claiming to be the biggest social and political group in the vote rich county. The group from the Nimba Kwado officially endorsed the presidential bid of opposition Liberty Party or LP standard bearer Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine on Thursday 1, June in Monrovia at the LP's headquarters in Congo Town.

Hundreds of supporters led by the group's chairman of the Board of Directors stormed the LP's headquarters in Congo Town on Thursday, 1 June in Monrovia to declare their support to Cllr. Brumskine.

Some political observers here consider Nimba Kwado's endorsement of Cllr. Brumskine as a big political blow to the presidential quest of the political leader of opposition Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction or MDR, Senator Prince Y. Johnson, who is said to see Nimba as his stronghold for the October presidential and representatives' elections.

Reading the endorsement statement on behalf of the group on Thursday, Rev. Eward Wawoe said since he left main opposition Congress for Democratic Change as vice chairman for political affairs, the only name that matches his taste for the next political sojourn following sometime of serious reflection is Cllr. Brumskine's LP.

"We have resolved in the supreme interest of our nation and its people to officially join the Liberty Party as a full flesh member", Rev. Wawoe says. He adds that having carefully observed ... all of the presidential hopefuls that are seeking Liberia's highest office, he is convinced that Cllr. Brumskine is best suited with the requisite qualification to lead the nation "during this time".

He claims that the Liberian people are tired with the ruling Unity Party of President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf, suggesting that the dream of Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to become the next president is far from achieving.

Rev. Wawoe insists that the Liberian people are not thinking of giving the Unity Party or UP a third term. He says the Nimba Kwado needs a new leadership that has the ability to communicate with the international community expeditiously, taking into consideration that such leader must speak the language which will attract the continued support of the international community for the nation's recovery programs.

In resposne, the LP expressed thanks and appreciation to the group, adding that the recent endorsement of 19 senators and 23 representatives to the presidential bid of Vice President Boakai has made the LP's campaign work easier.

An LP official who spoke following the endorsement claims that about 80 percent of the lawmakers that are seeking reelection will not make a come-back on grounds of their actions and poor governmental skills displaced during their six years' stay at the Capitol Building.

The LP official concludes that the lawmakers' endorsement of Mr. Boakai is a clarity that they, along with Mr. Boakai, helped to mismanage the resources of the state.