2 June 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ellen Declares June 5th 'World Environment Day'

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has by proclamation declared Monday, June 5, as "World Environment Day" to be observed throughout the country as a working holiday, a Foreign Ministry release said.

The United Nations General Assembly, by a Resolution adapted in 1972, declared June 5th each year to be observed as "World Environment Day" by all member states.

According to the release, as a member of the world environmental community, Liberia will join in the celebration of the day under the theme, "Connecting People to Nature."

President Sirelaf has meanwhile called upon all the people residing in the territorial confines of the Liberian state to cooperate with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in executing appropriate programs befitting the occasion.

The observance of "World Environment Day" provides the opportunity to focus worldwide attention on the importance of the environment, and to empower people to become active agents of sustainable and equitable development.

The celebration of the Day also promotes the active participation of communities in environmental issues, including the "Green Economy" and the management of the ecosystem.

