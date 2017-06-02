2 June 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'We Need Honest Leader for Liberia'

By James K. Kadi, Jr.

An aspirant in District #8 of Montserrado County has cautioned the people of Liberia to vote for individuals, who are honest and patriotic.

Aspirant Varfee T.J. Quaye of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), said Liberia lacks basic social services including sanitation, health and better education because of bad and unpatriotic leaders who have been leading the country over the years.

Speaking in Monrovia Tuesday, Quaye said time has come for the people of Liberia to vote for people based on their ability to transform the country.

He said when people are elected on tribal or family connection they will not ably serve the people.

The representative aspirant assured residents of District #8 that when he is elected, he will truly represent them at all levels.

Aspirant Quaye thanked Dr. Mills Jones, Standard Bearer for MOVEE for his vision to transform Liberia.

In remarks, MOVEE Chairlady of Montserrado County Madam L. Wrobeh said aspirant Quaye has over the years worked assiduously for the upliftment of the party and assured him of the party's support.

