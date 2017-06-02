Liberia: LACC Wants Officials Declare Assets

As part of effort to end corruption, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has called on public officials to join hands in the implementation of the Code of Conduct.

Part 10.1 of the Code of Conduct mandates all public officials and employees of government involved in making decisions affecting, contracting, tendering or procurement, and issuance of licenses of various types shall sign performance or financial bonds and shall in addition declare his or her income, assets and liabilities prior to taking office.

Mrs. Aba Hamilton Dolo, Commissioner for Education and Prevention at the LACC said Liberia has signed many agreements and conventions that talk about the fight against corruption, as such, it must adhere to them.

Speaking Thursday at the Ministry of Information regular press briefing in Monrovia, she said Liberia also form part of many nations that signed the US-Africa partnership against illicit Finance (National Action plan 2015-2016), all of which emphasize the need for adherence to the pillars of accountability and transparency.

Therefore, she said, public officials irrespective of the rank and titles, owe it to the people they govern by being accountable and transparent.

Mrs. Dolo said the assets declaration and verification process is important for all those serving in government to remove the perception of being corrupt.

"The Commission is in the process of rolling out an e-declaration system, a means whereby declarants will do their declaration in the comfort of their offices and homes," she assured.

She also assured that all declarations made by declarants will be kept confidential.

Madam Dolo said public officials are expected to declare assets at the end of every three years; on promotion or progression from one level to another; upon transfer to another public office and upon retirement or resignation.

She named the Legislative Branch, the Judiciary and the Executive Branches of Government where public officials are expected to declare asserts.

The LACC Commissioner said the Commission is working with international partners to investigate foreign assets.

Commissioner Dolo said that refusal to declare asset is a violation and punishable under the law.