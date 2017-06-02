Liberia: WFP, Partners Enhance Smallholder Producers' Capacities

Smallholder food crop producers in Rivercess County are showing encouraging results with more people desirous of joining the farming groups, a release from the World Food Programme (WFP) said.

This enhancement in capacities, the release said, is indicative of the increase in the number of groups, thanks to the Volunteers of Sean and WFP's intervention in conjunction with the Government of Liberia.

The project, located in three districts of Timbo, Moweh, and Central River Cess, the release said, is supporting farmers in lowland rice and vegetable production.

It recalled that in the month of May 2017 alone, there was an increase of two farmer groups, thus making a total of thirty-two smallholder groups that WFP and Volunteers of Sean (VOS) are working with in River Cess County.

"The project conducted social mobilization and awareness-raising on the objectives," said VOS Program Manager, Cletus Noah.

Continuing, he said "we gathered the farmers and encouraged them to turn more to lowland cultivation because it produces more yields and in the future it becomes less labor intensive unlike upland method that would produce less yields and in most cases depends on shifting cultivation."

He said VOS also emphasizes the relevance of working as a group and adopting improved methods all the time.

Noah then listed some project achievements thus far including Leveling, which amounted to 1.5 hectares (ha) in Guwine, while 1ha was completed in James Town.

The release said under bonds construction, 700 meters (m) was completed in Guewin and 65m was achieved in James Town.

Regarding nurseries construction, 20kg of Nerica lowland nineteen (NL-19) was put on nursery in Guwine and 10kg of NL-19 in James Town.

Noah stressed that through WFP's support, with funding of the Government of Japan - under the Japanese Food Assistance for Assets Project (JFAP) - VOS and local authorities have greatly improved collaboration.

"Through the work with the farmers, VOS as Cooperating Partner of WFP, is in complete collaboration with government leaderships on the ground. This has helped improve working relationships with local authorities and women's groups by getting them involved," said Mr. Noah.

In early 2017, the World Food Programme in Liberia and partners including VOS and the government, through the Japanese Food Assistance for Assets Project, began assisting rural farming groups in River Cess and Grand Bassa Counties.

The initiative, the release said, is being done as part of WFP's Food for Asset (FFA) intervention modality for farming ground involved in lowland rice traditional, upland and lowland vegetable as well as tuber (cassava, eddoes, potatoes) production.

The project has a beneficiary caseload of eighty (80) groups or 4,204 direct beneficiaries (persons) in both counties.