Liberia: Coca-Cola Gives U.S.$400,000 Medical Supplies

The Coca-Cola Africa Foundation in partnership with Medshare on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 donated medical supplies and equipment to Liberia's heath sector.

In a statement, the Foundation said the medical supplies and equipment, which valued US$400,000, will be distributed to six health facilities in the country.

The health facilities include Grand Bassa Government Hospital, J.J. Dossen Hospital in Maryland County, C.B. Dunbar Hospital in Bong County, C. H. Rennie Hospital in Margibi, Lutheran Curran Hospital in Lofa and Fish town Hospital in River Gee County.

According to the statement, the donations are part of Coca-Cola Africa Foundation's Share Hope program.

The Foundation recalled over the last five years, Coca-Cola has donated six containers benefiting several hospitals in Liberia including Redemption, James Davies Memorial, Duport Health Center, among others.

Coca-Cola Africa Foundation puts the total value of these donations at US$1.2 million.

"The donations are unique in the sense that personnel of Liberia health service carefully selected the supplies and equipment from Medshare's database to meet the most urgent needs of the recipient hospital," the statement said.

In Liberia, the statement said, Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company handled all modalities leading to the handover ceremony, while Cummings Africa Foundation will facilitate the transportation and distribution of the medical consignment to the various hospitals.

The Foundation said it is committed to improving the lives of the people of Liberia.

Presenting the medical supplies, Liberia Coca-Cola Bottling Company Director for Corporate Communication Victor George said the foundation is excited to buttress government's effort in the delivery of quality healthcare to the people of Liberia.

He admonished Cummings Africa Foundation and the Ministry of Health to ensure that the supplies reach the targeted health facilities.

In remarks, Assistant Health Minister and Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Liberia Dr. Samson Arzoaquoi praised Coca-Cola Africa Foundation for the donation.

He said the donation could not have come at a better time than now considering the need to support Liberia's health sector.

Dr. Arzoaquoi said the donation will help to improve the delivery of quality healthcare at the targeted health facilities.

Earlier, Cummings Africa Foundation Executive Director Fatu Gbedema assured that the donation will be used as intended.