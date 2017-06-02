Liberia: House Considers Impeachment Bill

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Judiciary to immediately launch an investigation into factors leading to the continuous suspension of Judge Emery Paye by Supreme Court of Liberia.

The House mandated the committee to report to the body in one week.

The committee's report will advise plenary about the possibility of drawing an impeachment bill against Judge Paye, who has been suspended several times by the Supreme Court for judicial violations.

The House's decision was prompted by a communication from Bong County Representative, George S. Mulbah, seeking the endorsement of that body to mandate its Judiciary Committee to draw an impeachment proceeding against Judge Paye.

It can be recalled that the Supreme Court held Judge Paye, then Assigned Circuit Judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court of Montserrado County, for diverting the course of justice in a case, in which he awarded US$15.9 million to FIDC/Juha as damages against the Government of Liberia on April 20, 2005.

The Court then suspended Judge Paye for 12 months for a consistent pattern of misconduct in violation of several Judicial Canons.

This, in the mind of Representative Mulbah, constitutes a ground for an impeachment proceeding against the judge by the Legislature under Article 71 of the Liberian Constitution.

Article 71 states that: "The Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court and the judges of subordinate courts of record shall hold office during good behavior. They may be removed upon impeachment and conviction by the Legislature based on proved misconduct, gross breach of duty, inability to perform the functions of their office, or conviction in a court of law for treason, bribery or other infamous crimes."

Representative Mulbah said the Supreme Court's repeated suspension of Judge Paye is a valid point for his impeachment.

"On February 17, 2017, the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia handed down an opinion suspending two judges, in persons of his (Honor Emery Paye and Korboi Nuta) both of whom are Circuit Judges serving in the Judiciary Branch of Government for Breach of judicial ethics. This is sufficient for the impeachment," Rep Mulbah said.

The Bong Representative reminded his colleagues that they took oath as the direct representatives to protect the rights of the people through ensuring that they have fair justice, and that people who choose to dispense justice against the people's will should not go with impunity.

He said the country's democracy cannot be guaranteed when justice which is an essential element is on sale by some elements within the judiciary Branch under the watch of the House of Representatives.