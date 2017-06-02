Liberia: Senator George Weah Visits President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon

Photo: wikipedia

Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon

Liberville — Montserrado County Senator George M. Weah, political leader of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change along with his Vice Standard Bearer and Senator Jewel Howard Taylor of Bong County, Thursday paid a courtesy visit on the President of Gabon, His Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba at the presidential palace in Liberville, Gabon.

The meeting which was attended by several high ranking officials of the Gabonese government, centered on discussions about Senator Weah's work as a senator and the challenges the county of Montserrado is faced with. Issues of true democratic tenets and peace within the African continent also formed part of the discussion.

For his part, President Ondimba of Gabon praised Senator Weah for his continuous efforts towards peace and his courage to continue to fight for his people despite the immense challenges he is faced with.

The President went further to praise Senator Weah's efforts and contributions at ECOWAS in ensuring stability within the ECOWAS region.

He commended Senator Weah for being a true symbol of African Pride and expressed hope that he will continue to use his platform as a statesman and his global image as a peace icon to continue to promote peace and reconciliation within Africa and the world at large.

Senator Weah expressed that he was very elated to have met a true champion of African solidarity and praised the Gabonese president for his role in serving as mediator for peace within the Central African region.

He further thanked President Bongo for opening his arms to him and expressed deep admiration for the work he has done in ensuring that Gabon is an economic powerhouse within Africa.