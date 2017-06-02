Liberia: Ecobank - Liberia Employees Wanted for Allegedly Stealing Over U.S.$50K

Monrovia — The Grand Jury of Montserrado County has indicted Ecobank Head of Operations of the Freeport Branch and three other defendants for allegedly defrauding the bank of over US$53,261.07.

Three other defendants identified as Jeremaih Mansaray, Mohammed Fahnbulleh and Jamesette Sumo were named in the indictment by the grand jury as accomplices of Wilson Teah, the Head of Operations for Freeport.

The four defendants have been charged by the grand jury with the crimes of theft of property, misapplication of entrusted property, criminal conspiracy and facilitation.

Wilson Teah, the Grand Jury stated, while serving in the capacity in the bank's local branch in Freeport, allegedly made a transfer of the amount to the accounts of two other customers, Jeremiah Mansaray and Mohammed Fahnbulleh.

"In June 2016 to February 2017, Teah knowingly, criminally, purposely and willfully took and misappropriated, converted and exercise unauthorized control over and made a transfer of the amount in the tune of US$53,261.07 to customer's deposits," the indictment indicated.

The indictment further alleged that defendant Teah contacted and agreed with co-defendants, Mansaeay and Fahnbulleh who allegedly availed their individual account to him.

Defendant Teah, according to the indictment, allegedly posted eight transactions to the personal account number of Jeremiah Mansaray, account #0023144703897801 held at the Ecobank hereby giving him the credit of US$ US$22,330.00, but out of this amount co-defendant Mansaray allegedly received the amount of US$15,525,27.

Co-defendant Mansaray is reported to have subsequently made several withdrawals at various dates and times at various different locations including, Vai Town, S.D. Cooper Road, Total Freeport using his ATM card, but was arrested while trying to withdraw the balance of US$6,830.20.

For co-defendant Mohammed Fahnbulleh, Teah is reported to have allegedly transferred into his account the amount of US$37,755.88 between June 2016 to February 2017, this amount the indictment stated was shared by Teah and co-defendant Fahnbulleh.

The grand jury has stated that the act of the defendant was a felony of the third degree and the violation of 4LCLR title 26 chapter 15.51 4LCLR title 26 Chapter 2 section 2.2.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Court "C" where the defendants are to be tried has issued a Writ of Arrest for the three defendants through Major Clara Kpangbai Sheriff for Montserrado County.

The Writ of arrest, copy in the possession of the FrontPageAfrica, you are hereby commanded to arrest the living bodies of Wilson Teah, Jeremiah Mansaray, Mohammed Fahnbulleh and Jamsette Sumo of the City of Monrovia,

Other parts of the writ of arrest reads: the named defendants are charged with misapplication of entrusted property, theft of property, criminal conspiracy and facilitation based upon the indictment drawn against them by the grand jury duly selected empanelled and sworn to inquire in the business of the people of Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia, first judicial circuit Criminal Assizes "C" sitting in its law division and bring them before the this honorable court to answer to the said charge.