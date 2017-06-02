Liberia: We've Taken Lead, We Look to See Commitment in Investigating Morias Waylee

editorial

SINCE WE HIT THE NEWSSTAND in 2009, way before we transitioned from online to print, FrontPage Africa has investigated and broken many a story which has led to major action being taken.

ON MAY 3, WE REPORTED that Representative Morias Waylee, a lawmaker from Gedeh County had reportedly raped his niece, leaving her pregnant.

THE LITTLE GIRL, 13, GAVE birth to a child. Under the Liberian law rape is non-billable offense and having sex with anyone under 18 amounts to statutory rape and the punishment constitutes 15 to 20 years in jail.

NOW, ONE WOULD have thought this incident, since reported in FrontPage Africa would have angered the relevant authorities ranging from the Ministry of Justice, Liberia National Police to the Ministry of Gender, to take action to bring the suspect to books.

BUT THAT WAS NOT to be so. The tripartite agencies remain mum on the issue and pussyfooted whenever the issue it came up. It would take the bravado of child rights advocate Abraham Keita and others to walk to Capitol Hill to demand for justice.

RAPE IS A VERY SERIOUS issue in Liberia. Only 2 percent of SGBV cases get reported, according to a UNHCR report of rape in Liberia. Of the 803 rape cases, only 34 got conviction in the courts in 2015, the report furthered.

"WHILE MANY ALLEGED perpetrators were arrested, they were rarely brought to trial due to various factors, including legal and institutional weaknesses, social mores and attitudes, corruption, lack of will or diligence on the part of Government officials, and logistical constraints. These combined factors have led to a widespread culture of impunity for SGBV, particularly for rape, putting women and children at continued serious risk of sexual violence."

FIGHTING RAPE BEGINS and ends with policymakers and others who are tasked, especially the Ministry of Justice--where prosecution begins--, the Liberia National Police--the first place the investigation starts--and the MINISTRY OF GENDER, Children and Social--ensuring underage rape victims are placed in safe homes.

BUT THEY WOULDN'T be moved as trio repeatedly spewed out frivolous reason that FrontPage Africa hasn't been forthcoming with information.

BUT WHAT'S AMAZING to know is that none of those responsible have ever reached out to FrontPage Africa for any information or collaboration to find any of the victims but would resort to issuing countless but spurious press releases.

THE POLICE HAVE presence in every county across the country. It has an extensive network when it seeks to find and prosecute criminals. Even the Ministry of gender, Children and Social Protection,, we believe has presence across the country.

THAT THEY COULD not find a rape victim to bring her to safety by placing her in a safe home to seek counseling but a newspaper would have to travel 52 hours to find the victim and let her story be told, speaks volume about the lack of commitment, incompetence that many of these public officials bring to the job.

THEY RECEIVE MILLIONS in allotment in the national budget and are repeatedly on bended knees asking for more and amid these millions being received and more being asked for, FrontPage Africa beat them to their own game to find a rape victim.

SAD, SAD, sad, this is.