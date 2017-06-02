Gambia: Entertainmentt & Lifestyle - Gambian Fashion Designer to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Awa Conateh is of putting the finishing touches to celebrating to the ten-year anniversary of YAWS Creations, a local brand she founded.

The event will take place on 7th and 8th July 2017 at Kololi Beach Hotel starting from 8pm.

The event is to celebrate 10 years of YAWS Creations, a local fashion brand, which was established in 2007. It has since become a mainstay in the Gambian fashion scene.

Her designs are influenced by her African heritage #afro revolution that she uses to express her revolutionary attitude; which aspires to inspire lifestyles ranging from fashion décor to events.

According to the founder of YAWS Creations, 10 years is a milestone for her business and a career worth celebrating in grand style.

"Inviting nine designers from Africa and Europe will create a platform for networking and businesses opportunities in the Gambian fashion industry," she says.

Awa Conateh will give the proceeds of the event to set up a foundation for breast cancer to help create awareness and save women.

She said day one will be a fashion show from Yaws Creations and nine other invited designers and that the night will also feature performances from Gambian artists, poetry, short documentaries from Fashion and Cancer and the launch of the Cancer Foundation #fashionForCancer.

Day two is a day set aside for a B2B networking event, mainly organised for their sponsors and partners, and an exhibition by all participating designers.

This event has amazing partners who are willing to support the success of YAWS@10. This is a great platform to network and advertise goods and services.

She said the objective of yaws@10 is to celebrate 10 years of existence in the fashion business, growth, style, culture and creativity; to launch the Cancer foundation which aims at creating awareness towards breast cancer and save lives, #FashionForCancer is being bold to put an end to it and to create a platform for local and international designers to network and explore fashion beyond Gambia. She said that inviting designers and models will bring cultural exchange.