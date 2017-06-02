2 June 2017

Gambia: GFF FF Cup Final Set for Today

By Lamin Darboe

The 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation FF Cup Final is slated for today, Friday 2 June 2017, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 9.30pm.

The much-anticipated FF cup final will feature an all-Banjul derby between Hawks and Real De Banjul, described by many football enthusiasts in the Greater Banjul are and environs as a 'crunch clash'.

Hawks walloped Bombada 6-2 on aggregate in the semifinal to progress to the FF cup for the first time since 2014, when they lost to Banjul United 1-0 in the FF final played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Red Devils will vie to defeat Real De Banjul to end their long trophy drought.

Real De Banjul defeated Banjul United 1-0 on aggregate to advance to the FF cup final.

The City-boys will strive to beat Hawks to clinch the FF cup title after losing the league title to Gambia Armed Forces.

