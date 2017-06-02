2 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Principals Cup Draw Held

By Lamin Darboe & Lamin Gibba

The draw for the 2017 Guaranty Trust Bank-sponsored Principals cup inter-schools football tournament was held yesterday at the Bank's head office on Kairaba Avenue.

The annual football tournament is expected to feature two categories; male and female.

The draw for the male category is as follows.

Group A comprises Essau Senior Secondary School, Gambia Senior Secondary School, Mining Ndaw Senior Secondary School and Tahir Senior Secondary School.

Group B consists of Sheikh Mass Kah Senior Secondary School, Nasir Senior Secondary School, Mahaad Senior Secondary and Amittage Senior Secondary School.

The draw for the female category is as follows.

Group A comprises Sitanunku Senior Secondary School, Nyakoi Senior Secondary School, Amittage Senior Secondary School and Gambia Senior Secondary School.

Group B consists of Muslim Senior Secondary School, Ming Ndaw Senior Secondary School, Tahir Senior Secondary School and Bottrop Senior Secondary School.

