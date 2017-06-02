2 June 2017

Gambia Foreign-Based Players Begin to Arrive for Afcon Qualifiers Against Benin

The Gambia's foreign-based players have started arriving for the country's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers away to Benin on 11 June 2017, in Porto-Novo.

The first batch of players to arrive in the country are Modou Secka Barrow, Sulayman Marreh, Alagie Modou Jobe, Momodou Futti Danso and Mustapha Carroyol.

The players joined the home-based players in a training session at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

More foreign-based players are expected to arrive in the coming days before their departure to Accra, Ghana for a five-day training camp where they are expected to play against the Black Stars in an international test match to prepare themselves for the continent's biggest football qualifiers away to fellow West Africans Benin next month.

