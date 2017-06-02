Gambia: GTBank Budgeted D3.5 Million for 2017 Principals Cup

Bolaji Ayodele, Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Gambia Limited has said that the bank has budgeted D3.5 million for the 2017 Guaranty Trust Bank sponsored Principals cup inter-schools football tournament compared to D2.4 million for the 2016 edition.

Ayodele was speaking during the draw and presentation of football materials to participants of the 2017 Guaranty Trust Bank sponsored Principals Cup inter-schools football tournament held at the bank's head office on Kairaba Avenue yesterday.

Ayodele revealed that they gave 10 balls, T-shirts and D500, 000 and paid for the hire of the Independence Stadium where the tournament will be hosted.

Ayodele further revealed that the winners in both the male and female tournaments will receive giant trophies, goal medals and D100, 000.

Ayodele stated that the first runners up will receive silver medals and D75, 000, while the third runners-up will receive bronze medal and D50, 000.

Ayodele thanked The Gambia Football Federation and the School Football Association for their cooperation in the partnership.

Martin Gomez, president of Gambia Secondary Football Association, applauded GTBank Gambia Limited for sponsoring the tournament.

Gomez challenged other institutions in the country to emulate GTBank Gambia.

Gomez appealed to the schools to bank with GTBank Gambia Limited.

For his part, Ebou Faye, second vice-president of the Gambia Football Federation, also hailed GTBank Gambia Limited for bankrolling the tournament.

Faye added that the tournament will give U-17 coach Matarr Mboge a chance to scout good players for the country's U-17 team.