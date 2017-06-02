Gambia: Nacofag Gets New Secretariat Office in Brikama

The National Coordinating Organisation for Farmers Association-The Gambia (NACOFAG), a network of famers and the Community Forest Organisation has got a new office in Brikama in the West Coast Region.

The new office, according to officials, is comprised of an admin and finance office, program office, secretary's office, coordinator's office, cafeteria, reception, min-conference room, IT office and store.

In briefing the media about the new development, the coordinator of NACOFAG, Alieu Sowe, said the newly-elected executive board of NACOFAG showed the need to provide a conducive environment for their staff and the technical team of NACOFAG for resourceful delivery of their functions.

According to the coordinator, the new office will pave the way for the accessibility and visibility of the network.

He revealed that the office would also help the members to meet staff in their daily transactions.

Mr Sowe also dilated on the significance of the new development, adding that the office was not only important for the human resources but it would help in their documentation.

He also disclosed that NACOFAG is comprised of farmers, fishermen and forest organizations, established to promote the development of its members, especially in the areas of agriculture, forestry, commerce/trade, advocacy and the economic empowerment of youths and women.

He narrated that the national body is linked to several international organisations in West Africa such as the West Africa Regional Network of Peasants and Producers Organizations (ROPPA), and the World Fisher Forum among others.

NACOFAG has a membership of 15 Gambian peasants and producer organisations namely; the Association of Farmers' Educators and Traders (AFET), National Youth Association for Security (NaYAFS), National Women Farmers Association (NAWFA), National Farmers Platform The Gambia (NFPG), Cashew Growers Association, FANDEMA Cereal Farmers, Maize Growers Association, Fish Smokers Association, Livestock Owners Association, National Association of Food Processors (NAFP), All Gambia Forestry Platform (AGFP), Freedom From Hunger Campaign (FFHC), Sheppard and Cattle Owners Association and Rice Farmers Association.

The objective of NACOFSG is to promote and defend the value of efficient and sustainable small-holder agriculture; to promote solidarity between farmers association's in the country, the sub-region and at the global level.

"It is also to provide technical, managerial and resource support to farmer associations and their members for improved production, processing and marketing of high value crops and livestock among others," he said.

Mr Sowe on behalf of his members thanked the president of NACOFAG for ensuring that their dream becomes reality in securing a new office for its members.