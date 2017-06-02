Gambia: Interior Tops League Standings Going Into Ramadan Break

The cup champions of The Gambia Interior male volleyball team tops the national volleyball league standings going into a one month Ramadan break. The police who merited their dominance in Gambian Volleyball remained a force to be reckoned with after snatching four wins out of five outings.

Though they played more games than their closest challengers, GAF, who played four and lost one along the way. YMCA came as the strong side this time around winning three games. Two years into the league, this is the first time YMCA are in the top four of the league standings.

Volleyball powerhouses and defending champions Gambia Armed Forces are second with three wins and two loses. The soldiers had a hard first round campaign and their fight is still on for the title race.

Rejuvenated Gamtel Gamcel side sits 4th in the table with two wins out of four games, Brikama, Olympafrica and GFRS occupy 5th, 6th and 7th respectively.

In the female category, champions GAF have 11 points, Interior are 8th, Gamtel Gamcel 6th, Brikama, Olympafria and GFRS complete the table.

The 2017 league season will resume after the Ramadan break.