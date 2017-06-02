Ghana: Prez Suspends Denkyira Chatterbox

President Akufo-Addo has ordered the police to ensure that anybody found liable in the gruesome murder of Captain Maxwell Mahama is dealt with accordingly.

The President, sounding very worried, condemned the dastardly act, thereby, assuring Ghanaians that this matter would be dealt with, according to the rule of law.

He tasked the police to do a diligent work by going deep with their investigations to uncover the killers of the young Captain, who left behind a wife and two children.

To this end, the President, yesterday suspended the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Upper Denkyira West, Daniel Apiannin, for his intemperate utterances, following the murder of Captain Maxwell Mahama.

Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, who was with the 5th Infantry Battalion (5BN) at Burma Camp, Accra, was the head of the military detachment fighting illegal mining (galamsey) at Denkyira Obuasi, where some irate youth killed him, Monday morning, after they mistook him for an armed robber.

Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, confirmed the decision to rip the DCE off his position immediately.

Hajia Mahama stated that the investigation is expected to span through the recent happenings at Denkyira Obuasi and what had happened in the press -the DCE's pronouncements pertaining to the incident and matters arising.

She said: "We need to have a good view of that... find out what happened and thereafter, we will look at his actions and decide whether he should be relieved of his position. But in the interim, he is on suspension.

"His utterances have been there. People have questioned the utterances and all that. We are a responsible government. We respond to the queries of people so we are responding and asking him to go on suspension," she added.

Daniel Apiannin, the Upper Denkyira West DCE, had made comments suggesting that Captain Mahama and his colleagues were in the area to protect illegal Chinese miners.

The DCE's comments contradicted the police and the Military High Command's claims that the military was deployed to the area on an anti-galamsey operation.

The DCE's comments, which angered many, inferred that he gave justification for the inhumane act by the angry youth because they thought he was an armed robber.

Mr. Apiannin had also said he was not aware of any military presence for any official operation.

He said the numerous complaints made by the residents of Denkyira Obuasi about robbery in the area are the reasons for which they carried out such a dastardly act, since there had been a robbery incident a few days prior to the lynching.

Meanwhile, seven suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Captain Mahama were yesterday arraigned before a Cape Coast District Court.

The suspects are William Baah, the assembly man for Denkyira Obuasi, who is also a teacher, Bismark Donkor, Phillip Badu and Kofi Nyame. The rest are Anthony Amoah, Kofi Badu and Yaw Annor.

They are standing trial for murder and conspiracy to commit crime. The court remanded them into prison custody to reappear on June 19, 2017.