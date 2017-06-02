Ghana: Prices of Foodstuffs Experience Slight Changes - in Wa Central Market

Prices of foodstuffs at the Wa Central Market are relatively stable, with staples like maize, millet and sorghum beans experiencing slight changes. For instance, a bowl of maize, which was sold at GHȼ3 in April, has reduced to GHȼ2.80, and millet increased from GHȼ3.50 to GHȼ4.50 in May.

A Ghana News Agency survey at the Wa Central Market on the prices of some foodstuffs and commodities, showed that prices of yam vary from GHȼ5, GHȼ8 and GHȼ10, according to the sizes and remained the same within the period.

Polished rice, which was sold at GHȼ10 per bowl last month, is now selling at GHȼ12, while the price of a bowl of local rice still remained GHȼ8. Local white beans are sold for GHȼ8 a bowl, Bambara beans - GHȼ9, groundnuts - GHȼ6, and cowpea at GHȼ15.

The price of 50kgs of polished rice stood at GHȼ180, but reduced to GHȼ175 in May, while 25kgs of the same product, which was sold for GHȼ90, also reduced to GHȼ88 respectively.

Prices of sugar also dropped, as a maxi bag of brown sugar, which was sold at GHȼ210 last month, reduced to GHȼ198, and white sugar GHȼ200, as against GHȼ220 last month.

A maxi bag of local beans is sold at GHȼ480, and cowpea

- GHȼ1050; millet also experienced a stable price of GHȼ200. A maxi bag of groundnuts is being sold at GHȼ360; gari - GHȼ300 for grade A and GHȼ250 for substandard ones.

Similarly, Bambara beans is selling at GHȼ480 per maxi bag, and maize has reduced from GHȼ150 to GHȼ140. Gari is currently at GHȼ6, and sugar at GHȼ13 a bowl.

With the recent rainfall in the region, vegetable production has increased, and prices are relatively low. Cabbage prices range between GHȼ1 and GHȼ2; lettuce cost GHȼ2 per bunch, carrot priced GHȼ5 for three pieces, tomatoes cost GHȼ15 per bowl, and dry pepper is selling at GHȼ9.00 per bowl. Five pieces of okro is sold at GHȼ2, and a bowl of ginger GHȼ20.

At the livestock market, guinea fowls and other poultry prices varied from GHȼ25, GHȼ 27 to GHȼ30 and above, while the price of a sheep stood at GHȼ150. Generally, prices of animals increase during festivities like Christmas, Easter and the two Eid celebrations, when demand is always high.

Source: GNA