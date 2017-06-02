Ghana: Professor Gyampo Chastises Police

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, and a Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has charged security agencies, especially the police, to tread cautiously when dealing with criminal cases.

He lamented about the poor mechanisms used by the police in tracking and arresting perpetrators of crime.

Professor Gyampo highlighted that the duty of the police service is not limited to embarking on swoops, which eventually end them up in arresting a large number of innocent citizens.

Expressing worry over the way things are turning out in the country, the IEA Research Fellow said: "The police go on swoops to create the impression that they are working. The right people should be arrested for prosecution so that we don't have nolle prosequi being filed at our courts."

A mobile-based random digit dialing survey conducted by the IEA, revealed that 43 percent of Ghanaians want government to fight crime and promote personal freedom.

According to the IEA, it sampled the opinions 1,641 Ghanaians, who were 15 years and above, from all the 10 regions.

The IEA pre-coded and structured the questionnaire, designed and administered it in English Language and then translated it into Twi, Ewe, Hausa, Ga and Dagbani.

Taking his turn to explain the outcome of the survey, which was under the theme: 'Expectations of Ghanaians of the new government', at an IEA programme held in Accra on Tuesday, the Political Science Lecturer mentioned that the security agencies, particularly the police, must ensure that real perpetrators of crime are caught and made to face the full rigours of the law.

Professor Gyampo attributed the spate of violence and mob justice in the country to the loss of faith in the Police Service.

Sharply linking his presentation to the lynching of the late Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, who was murdered in cold blood at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region, Professor Gyampo said: "I taught the late Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, together with his wife in the university. He was so gentle, calm and kind-hearted. Who could have thought that such a handsome and gentle fellow would end up that way?" he eulogized.

The late Captain of the 5th Battalion of Infantry, Burma Camp and leader of the platoon was detailed to Denkyira-Obuasi, where he met his untimely death, while on his routine jogging session Monday morning.

He was allegedly stoned and burnt by the youth of the area who mistook him for an armed robber.

In an interview with newsmen after the IEA survey, Justice Emile Short, a Senior Research Fellow, IEA, said the public have lost confidence in the police, consequently there was the need for them to purge themselves to win back the public confidence.

"It is because of the lack of confidence in the police that we are witnessing some of these gruesome mob justices. Speak with Ghanaians and the majority will tell you there's no point in reporting thievery to the police... Ghanaians do not trust the security agencies to deal with matters judiciously," he said.

Lack of confidence in our security services, indiscipline and mob justices, he opined, would scare investors.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo, on his Twitter handle, has pledged to bring the criminals to book, after paying condolences to the murdered soldier.

Former Presidents Jerry Rawlings and John Mahama have also poured out their condolences and asked the appropriate authorities do the right thing.