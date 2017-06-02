Ghana: Pastor Commends Capt Smart, Team for 'Yeregye Ye Sika' Demo

Rev Emmanuel Franklin Agyeman, Senior Pastor of the Banner of Grace Ministries, has commended Capt Smart and his Multi-Media Group team for embarking on the "Yeregye Ye Sika" demonstration, which was organised at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

"I want to congratulate Capt Smart and his team for a wonderful job done. But, what will complement their effort is that they are able to retrieve the monies in the hands of the few minority, currently in possession of the state's resources.

"Otherwise, it will look like we always talk about corruption, and yet, we are unable to do nothing about it," the Founder of the Banner of Grace Ministries pointed out.

Rev Agyeman made the statement in an interview with a section of the media, at the sidelines of a thanksgiving programme of Mr. Joseph Tetteh Lartey, a member of the Banner of Grace Ministries at Tema on Sunday.

The man of God continued; "I appeal to Capt Smart and his team to continue what they have started, and also to all those mandated by the 1992 Constitution to retrieve such monies from the alleged corrupt officials to help us get our money."

According to Rev Agyeman, the action of Capt Smart and his team in embarking on a demonstration, and subsequently, going to the residences of persons perceived to have looted state funds to collect the monies is not witch-hunting.

He stated: "What they are doing is not witch-hunting, because a few people cannot enjoy what belongs to the rest of the people. We must ensure that anybody who has diverted any state resources must be made to pay."

The Reverend Minister posited that since there are laws in this country, such state looters must be made to face the full rigours of the law.

Rev Agyeman, who said he was out of the country when the "Yeregye Ye Sika" demonstration rocked the capital city of Accra, wondered why a few individuals want to pocket monies meant for development of the state.

He continued: "If, after 60 years of independence, a lot of the resources of the state are in the hands of just a few people, then, obviously, you should expect that the majority would not sit down unconcerned."

Answering a question on what pastors are doing to reduce or stop their members from looting state funds, he had this to say; "As pastors, our responsibility is to preach the word of God to all our members, which we do, but we cannot force them, because every individual has their own traits, which we cannot."

He appealed to pastors in the country to continue to preach to their members, and talk about the negative effects of looting the state, because it is the same monies that are used to construct roads, build hospitals and schools, as well as all other developments in the country.

In an interview with the Accra File, Mr. Joseph Tetteh Lartey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adu Shipping & Trading Company Limited, said he was involved in an accident a month ago on his way from his residence in Prampram, in the Ningo-Prampram district, to his office in Tema.

He explained that when he reached the Ocean Spring, in Prampram, he saw an okada rider in front of him who attempted to cross him.

He added that in his attempt to swerve the okada, the Morris vehicle he was driving somersaulted.

"All I saw was that my car started somersaulting. My car somersaulted six times before landing again. After that I didn't see anything again. When I opened my eyes, I was lying at the Prampram Hospital, and I was later transferred to the Tema General Hospital.

"I didn't believe I was going to survive that accident. So, if I am still alive to see this day, then I have to count myself blessed. So I came to church this morning, together with my family members and friends, to thank God for saving my life," Mr. Tetteh Lartey narrated.