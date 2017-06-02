Liberia: Morrocco's King Mohammed VI Cancels Liberia Visit Over 'Tension' With Israel

Photo: State House/The Citizen

Monrovia — Tension and controversy between Morocco and Israel is being cited for the late cancellation of King Mohammed VI visit to Liberia where he was scheduled to participate in the 51st summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) due to take place in Monrovia on June 4th.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due in Monrovia Saturday for a six-hour stop where he is expected to address the summit.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation late Thursday, King Mohammed wants his first presence at an ECOWAS summit not to take place in a context of tension and controversy, and wants to avoid any confusion".

On Thursday, FrontPageAfrica saw trailer trucks in the yard of a local hotel owner where the King was to spend at least five days.

The visit was confirmed by a senior administration official who confirmed to FrontPageAfrica that the trailer seen at the local businessman's home belonged to the for the King and his entourage.

ECOWAS leaders attending this year's summit in Monrovia were scheduled to decide on the admittance of Morocco as a full-fledged member of the regional bloc.

The East African nation submitted a formal request to join ECOWAS last February. But the Moroccan World News reports that while the request was supported by several west African countries such as Senegal, Burkina Faso and Niger, it was perceived in Algeria as a further step by Morocco to isolate its eastern neighbor in Africa.

But published media reports suggest that key ECOWAS member States have decided to reduce their level of representation at the Summit due to their disagreement with the invitation handed to the Israeli Prime Minister, the statement said, noting that other Member States also expressed their astonishment at this invitation.

The King's visit was schedule to add to a busy next few days with air traffic eased to accommodate leaders and guests flying in with their private jets.

All the major airlines flying in to the Roberts International Airport have been cancelled for Sunday, June 4, 2017.

"All for Members due to fly to or from Liberia on 4 June should make alternative travel arrangements as all flights are due to be suspended during an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) summit near the capital Monrovia," KLM and Delta sky members were informed in emails this week.

The statement said that the RIA highway in Monrovia will be closed to all traffic between Marshall Junction and Roberts International Airport (ROB), 35 miles (56km) east of central Monrovia, until 18.00 (local time) on the day.