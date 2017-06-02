1 June 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Reforestation - 5 000 Trees to Be Planted

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kunyui Ngonmenyui

The campaign launched in Buea on May 31, 2017 is to conserve biodiversity

Menji Council in Lebialem and Ekondo Titi Council in Ndian Divisions have been earmarked 5 000 different species of trees by the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife through its National Resforestation Programme for 2017. These trees are expected to be planted on 12.5 hectares of land in the two communities and shall cost FCFA 5 000 000. Five other councils that been transferred the Management of Forest Reserve who penned a Three Provisional Management Convention with the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife are to receive FCFA 7 000 000 for each of the forest reserve. The councils involve are Tombel, Kumba I, Kumba III, Mbonge and Buea. The funds shall be used for the establishment of a 17.5 hectares plantation of trees in these five communities.

Launching the reforestation campaign at the South West Regional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife in Buea, the Secretary General at the South West Governor's Office, Ndikum Clement Fon, regretted that illegal farming activities have contributed enormously to deforestation, diminution of forest resources, and destruction of the ecosystem and wildlife habitations. He insisted that as the trees will be planted in July and August, sensitising the locals on the effect of climate change should equally take effect. South West Regional Delegate for Forestry and Wildlife, Issola Dipanda François, pointed out that the National Reforestation Programme which provides a legal framework through the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife devolves to stalkholders such as Councils, Chiefdoms, Non-Governmental Organisations, Common Initiative Groups and Civil Societies.

He indicated that National Reforestation Programme have as objectives to increase and support forest production in dense forest areas and conserve biodiversity, intensify reafforestation in humid savannah regions in order to meet with the demand in wood and energy. Developing forest activities in urban and semi urban areas for the purposes of beautification, sanitation and proximity ecotourism were under scored. To march words with action, Fon Clement Ndikum led a tree planting exercise at the premises of the South West Regional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife.

Cameroon

Archbishop Commits Suicide

The Archbishop of Bafia, Cameroon, Mgr Jean Marie Benoît Balla has reportedly taken his own life by jumping into… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.