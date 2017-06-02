Cameroon: Reforestation - 5 000 Trees to Be Planted

The campaign launched in Buea on May 31, 2017 is to conserve biodiversity

Menji Council in Lebialem and Ekondo Titi Council in Ndian Divisions have been earmarked 5 000 different species of trees by the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife through its National Resforestation Programme for 2017. These trees are expected to be planted on 12.5 hectares of land in the two communities and shall cost FCFA 5 000 000. Five other councils that been transferred the Management of Forest Reserve who penned a Three Provisional Management Convention with the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife are to receive FCFA 7 000 000 for each of the forest reserve. The councils involve are Tombel, Kumba I, Kumba III, Mbonge and Buea. The funds shall be used for the establishment of a 17.5 hectares plantation of trees in these five communities.

Launching the reforestation campaign at the South West Regional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife in Buea, the Secretary General at the South West Governor's Office, Ndikum Clement Fon, regretted that illegal farming activities have contributed enormously to deforestation, diminution of forest resources, and destruction of the ecosystem and wildlife habitations. He insisted that as the trees will be planted in July and August, sensitising the locals on the effect of climate change should equally take effect. South West Regional Delegate for Forestry and Wildlife, Issola Dipanda François, pointed out that the National Reforestation Programme which provides a legal framework through the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife devolves to stalkholders such as Councils, Chiefdoms, Non-Governmental Organisations, Common Initiative Groups and Civil Societies.

He indicated that National Reforestation Programme have as objectives to increase and support forest production in dense forest areas and conserve biodiversity, intensify reafforestation in humid savannah regions in order to meet with the demand in wood and energy. Developing forest activities in urban and semi urban areas for the purposes of beautification, sanitation and proximity ecotourism were under scored. To march words with action, Fon Clement Ndikum led a tree planting exercise at the premises of the South West Regional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife.