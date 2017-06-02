2 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Queen Elizabeth Honours Gambian

By Tida Janneh

The Queen of United Kingdom, Her Majesty Elizabeth has awarded Gambian born Alasan Gent Ceesay for his tremendous contributions to the advancement of the community and country at large.

The award ceremony was held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday 30th May, 2017.

The annual Garden Party brought together the Royal Family, top government officials, celebrities and a cross section of other protocols.

Garden Parties are an important way for The Queen to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community.

Ceesay was honoured for his long service as community organizer in Westminster Central London and also as a secretary general of The East Village Resident Association (a resident association representing over 60,000 people).

Also a youth leader and mentor for young people from deprived communities in London, Alasan Gent Ceesay is the founder of Books For Brikama and The Gambia Teaching Trust, an organisation that seeks to support, award and recognise the efforts of teachers in national development.

He is the only African to be awarded this prestigious gesture this year.

Speaking to the press shortly after receiving his award, Ceesay said he was incredibly humbled to receive this great honor.

"It certainly comes as a wonderful surprise but I have always live with a strong conviction that the things that we do for each other changes how we live in our communities and societies. Wherever you turn, you can find someone who needs you. Even if it is a little thing, do something for which there is no pay but the privilege of doing it," he emotionally noted.

Ceesay said he dedicated the award to his family, community and The Gambia by extension.

