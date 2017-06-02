Gambia Is At a Very Promising Time - WB Snr. Nutrition Specialist

A World Bank senior nutrition specialist has yesterday revealed that The Gambia is currently in a very promising time for growth and development and nutritional improvement is one of the fundamental aspect that the World Bank would continue to closely work with the government, which they view as an important priority.

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door talks with the Minister of Women's Affairs and overseer of the office of the Vice President, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang at her office at State House yesterday, Menno Mulder-Sibanda said they were in Banjul to introduce themselves to the Women's Affairs minister about their longstanding working relationship with the government, particularly on the Maternal and Child Nutrition and Health Results Project.

Accompanied by six consultants in the areas of social protection policy, drugs supply chain management, community mobilisation, social and behaviour change communication and monitoring and evaluation, Mr. Sibanda and the team were led to State House by the executive director of the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) Pa Modou Cheyassin Phaal.

"Nutrition is our interest and we recognize it as an important priority. From the aspect of economic development, we are at a very promising period about The Gambia at the moment," Mr. Sibanda said. He added that their mission was basically articulated on investment and women empowerment and development.

Executive director of the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) Pa Modou Cheyassin Phaal said one of the areas that the WB intends to work with them is nutrition.