Gambia: FF Cup Final - Real, Hawks Battle for Title Tonight

Real de Banjul FC will today, Friday, lock horns with Hawks FC in the FF Cup Final scheduled to take place at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 9:30 pm after Iftar.

Real de Banjul team thrashed Banjul United by a lone goal to nil, after goalless stalemate in the first leg of the semifinal game, while Hawks FC also demolished Bombada FC after 6-2 aggregate, following a 3-1 score-line in both semifinal legs in the semi-final.

Real de Banjul finished the National Premiere League season sitting on 3rd position in the table with 38 points after playing 22 matches, winning 10 games, draw 8, loss 4, scored 32 goals and conceded 20. Hawks FC, on the other hand, finished on 6th position with 28 points after 22 game. They won 6 games, draw 10, lost 6, scored 20 goals and conceded 21.