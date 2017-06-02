Gambia: Falrap Members Trained On Proposal Writing, Wild Life Management

Members of Federation of Animal Life, Right and Protectors (FALRAP) recently benefited from a two-day capacity building on proposal writing, business modules and parks and wildlife management.

The event held at The Gambia College in Brikama, was designed to equip participants on the aforementioned thematic areas.

Speaking at the occasion Dr. Kebba Daffeh, a lecturer at the University of The Gambia, outlined that despite the deplorable condition of animal welfare in The Gambia in the past, there is a prospects now with the coming of the livestock curriculum in both the university and college.

The project proposal, he went on, is a skill that everybody needs to acquire as the skill can be valuable within and outside the organization.

He applauded FALRAP for coming up with such an important capacity building for its members.

Lamin Sanyang, a lecturer at The Gambia College underlined the needs for having organizations that looks after the welfare of animals in society.

He said many a time people use animals for their benefit but they never have much concern for the welfare of those animals.

"Donkeys in Brikama are the most unfortunate animals in the country," Sanyang said. He pointed out that animals like donkeys bring lot of benefits to society but still the society continue to inflict a lot of pain on them.

Ablie Saho, from the Parks and Wildlife thanked FALRAP for including wildlife within its mandate, saying there are many spices of animals that are considered as endanger animals thus having organization like FALRAP to complement his department is a good move.

Given an overview of the organization, Marie Madeline Mendy, a member of FALRAP said the organization since its inception has being involved in many activities across the country.

She acknowledged that with the skills acquire would go a long way in enhancing their activities at their various departments.