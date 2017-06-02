Gambia: Scorpions Coach to Face the Press Today

Senior National Team Coach, Sang Ndong will meet members of the press today morning, Friday to unveil his technical preparations ahead of the Scorpions travel to Benin in their AfCON qualifier 2019 to the Squirrels.

The Senior National Team will be camped in the Ghanaian City of Accra, where they would be set to have a test match against the Black Stars, before facing The Squirrels of Benin on the 11th June in Cotonou.

In an earlier interview with Observer Sports, Coach Sang Ndong said they have gone far with the preparation, with a joint training session with the CHAN Team since on Monday.

Sang Ndong said, the team will leave the country next Monday to Ghana where they will have a five-day training camp with a test match either against the Ghana Team A or Team B.

The team will fly out of Ghana to Benin on 10th June for the match on 11th June. "I am hopeful because we have no report of any injury. We are counting on a formidable squad."

Still in the rebuilding process, the Scorpions' gaffer is hopeful of a positive result in Cotonou, going by the performance of the boys in Morocco training camp earlier on.

"Let us see the national team as ours and let us give it the support it deserves because we are representing the whole country."

Scorpions' 24-Man Squad:

Goalkeepers: Modou JOBE (ASC Linguère, Senegal), Baboucarr GAYE (Arminia Bielefeld, Germany), Alagie NYABALLY (Real de Banjul, The Gambia)

Defenders: Dawda NGUM (FC Rosengård, Sweden), Simon RICHTER (FC Roskilde, Denmark), Pa Modou JAGNE (FC Sion, Switzerland), John BASS (Brikama United, The Gambia), Mamadou DANSO (Kelantan FA, Malaysia), Bubacarr SANNEH (AC Horsens, Denmark), Omar COLLEY (KRC Genk, Belgium), Mass MANGA (Hawks FC, The Gambia)

Midfielders: Sulayman MARREH (Granada CF, Spain), Gregory SAMBOU (Ports Authority FC, The Gambia), Tijan JAITEH (Bnei Yehuda, Israel), Hamza BARRY (Hadjuk Split, Croatia), Alasana MANNEH (FC Barcelona, Spain), Modou BARROW (Swansea City, England), Mustapha CARAYOL (Nottingham Forest, England), Bully Drammeh (Real de Banjul), Sainey SAMBOU (Brikama United, The Gambia)

Forwards: Yusupha NJIE (FUS Rabat, Morocco), Ali SOWE (Vibonese, Italy), Lamin JALLOW (Trapani, Italy), Bubacarr Trawally( Yanbian Fulde, CHINA)