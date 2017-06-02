Gambia: 2017 GTBank Gambia Principals Cup Draw Held

The draw for the 2017 Guaranty Trust Bank-sponsored Principals Cup Inter-schools football competition was held on Thursday at the GTBank's head office on Kairaba Avenue.

The competition is set to feature twelve senior secondary schools - eight male and eight female teams. The participating schools are, Gambia SSS, Muslim SSS, Tahir SSS, Mahad SSS, Essau SSS, Mingdaw SSS, Nasir SSS, Armitage SSS, Bottrop SSS, Sheikh Mass Kah SSS, Sittanunku SSS and Nyakoi SSS.

The grouping for the female category is as follows: Group A comprises Sittanunku SSS, Nyakoi SSS, Armitage SSS and Gambia SSS.

Group B consists of Muslim Senior Secondary School, Mingdaw SSS, Tahir SSS and Bottrop SSS.

Meanwhile, in the male category, Essau SSS, Gambia SSS, Mingdaw SSS and Tahir SSS make up group A. Group B has Sheikh Mass Kah SSS, Nasir SSS, Mahad SSS and Armitage SSS.

The tournament will start on the 12th June, 2017 and all games will be played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau. It is aimed at nurturing young and talented football players for the future of the country's football.

The draw also witnesses the handing of football materials to all the participating schools and as well the organizers, the Gambia Secondary School Football Association headed by Martin Gomez.

Speaking during the draw, the Managing Director of GTBank, Bolaji Ayodele applauded the would-be participating schools for working hard to get to this level. According to him, it is hoped that the GTBank Principals Cup will actively engage Secondary Schools, whilst promoting the values of excellence and fair play.

The GTBank Principals Cup tournament, he opined, could be the most popular event in the country if attention and energy is invested into it. "It would certainly be a platform for the selection of our junior national teams."

The winners in both competitions will each receive D100, 000 with the giant trophy and gold medals. The 2nd and 3rd place winners will receive D75, 000 and D50, 000 respectively with silver and bronze medals.

Martin Gomez is the President of The Gambia Secondary School Football Association. He applauded the Bank for a job well done and urges other institutions to follow in the foot-steps of GTBank and sponsor other sports like athletics and others.

This year's tournament, he said, would be very competitive because all the schools want to participate, which is the reason why most of the schools present last year couldn't make it this year.

Deputizing for the Minster of Sports, Omar Faye commended the Bank for conceiving the idea to finance such tournament. He said, the tournament is a perfect platform to scout talents for future national teams.

The ceremony was chaired by Dodou Bojang of GTBank.