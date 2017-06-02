Gambia: Drop Fake Army Gears

Military wears are purely meant for military officers, as they serve as distinguishing factor between an armed uniform officer and a civilian. The use of uniform falls squarely within the domain of armed and security officials, as opposed to civilians use.

The importance and use of uniform by security officials, is deeply affirmed, treasured and cherished by what international lawyers called "distinguishing factor between combatants and civilians" under International Humanitarian Law.

Section 186 and 187 of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia provide for the establishment and functions of The Gambia Armed Forces, especially on preservation and defence of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Gambia. Whereas Section 178 and 182 made provisions for The Gambia Police Force and The Gambia Prison Services among other uniformed related outfits for protection and security of the Gambia.

It would be impossible for the cited security units to perform their constitutional mandates in the absence of a distinguishing factor. There would be total confusion, misapprehension, misunderstanding, as to who and who is not a security officer in the face of proliferation of such military or security gears at the disposal of everyone who desires to have it.

The press statement issued by Gambia Armed Forces command, through its public relations officer is timely and commendable in a country that is still going through transition. A line has to be drawn between uniform officers and civilians as per cited in Article 4 of Geneva Convention on protection of civilian persons, as well as International Law regulating activities of private military and security companies among others, meant to make life safe and secured for all.

Once a civilian is always a civilian, as such uniform officials must be left to do their job without hindrance and there could be no better obstacle towards achieving such important security objectives than the use of fake security uniforms as contained in the press statement to that effect.

The business community must respect the worries and concern raised by the armed command, about allegations of importation and sale of military related wears in the country. This allegation once confirmed, has the potentials of not only undermining the peace and security of the country, but the sub-region and beyond, considering geographical location of a country known as business hub and a paradise sought by many.

The security commands of the country still face numerous challenges, including recovery of arms and ammunitions from unauthorized users, as affirmed in alleged Tujeren gun shoot. These and many others requires individual, collective and collaborative support for maintenance of peace and security in the country and beyond.