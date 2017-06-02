Gambia: Bundung Station Officer Testifies in Drug Case

Mustapha J.C. Faye, Bundung Police Station officer Wednesday testified in an alleged drug trial involving Alieu Gaye before Magistrate Pa ModouNjie at the Bundung Magistrates' Court. Mr. Gaye is charged with possession of 220g of Cannabis on 19th February at Tabokoto.

In his testimony, Mr. Faye revealed that on 19th February, he received information that Mr. Gaye was in possession of prohibited cannabis at Tabokoto. "I led a team of narcotics officers and found Alieu at his home with some friends but before we could identify ourselves to them, he threw a white plate on the ground that was containing the suspected cannabis."

He said Mr. Gaye tried to run away but he was apprehended by Officer Momodou Barrow and while conducting a search on him, he pulled out suspected cannabis from his pocket and threw it away. He said the officer picked it leading to Mr. Gaye's arrest.

According to him, Mr. Gaye was escorted to first place where they found him sitting and when a search was conducted on him, one of the officers called, Kissima Gassama discovered a buried suspected bag of cannabis.

He said both Mr. Gaye and his friends were escorted to the station where the suspected cannabis was counted. He said the one found in the bag that was buried and the one that Mr. Gaye allegedly threw on the ground amounted to 16 parcels and 5 wraps. "Alieu admitted ownership of the suspected cannabis in the presence of his friends and he was caution and charged," Mr. Faye told the court.

Mr. Gaye, however, denied that the buried suspected cannabis did not belong to him, saying it was either brought by KissimaGassama or the person that gave them information about him, but Mr. Faye said Mr. Gaye was present when Kissima found the buried suspected cannabis and his friends were invited.

He also said he denied everything that Mr. Faye said in court but Mr. Faye maintained that he took an oath and would not lie.